Indian troops martyr six youth in occupied Kashmir

Srinagar, November 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred six Kashmiri youth in south Kashmir’s Islamabad district, today.

The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation at Sekipora in Bijbehara area of the district. The troops also destroyed a residential house in the area. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

The occupation authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Islamabad district and imposed restrictions in several areas of south Kashmir.

The troops also launched a cordon and search operation in Guglaru, Pinjoora and other areas of Shopian district.

