‘No real democracy can prevail in IOK under Indian occupation’

Srinagar, November 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that no real democracy can prevail under India’s illegal occupation of the territory.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a tweet criticized New Delhi on the backdrop of Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolving the so-called Kashmir Assembly by calling it a murky tamasha of the Indian democracy.

Without naming the pro-India political parties, he said, Indian local players are getting exposed in the territory as people are watching with disgust and dismay.

“The murky tamasha of Indian democracy and its local and Indian players get more and more exposed in Kashmir,” he added.

It is to mention here that a day long political drama was witnessed on Wednesday in occupied Kashmir when pro-India Peoples Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti, sent a formal letter to the Governor staking the claim for government formation with the support of 56 members of the so-called Kashmir Legislative Assembly in coalition with National Conference (NC) and Congress.

Soon after, Chairman of Peoples Conference (PC) Sajad Lone also claimed that he too had the required numbers to form the next government in the state.

However, Governor Satya Pal Malik late Wednesday evening dissolved the Assembly.

