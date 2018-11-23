Protest demos in IOK against Mir Hafeezullah’s killing

Srinagar, November 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, people staged forceful demonstrations in Srinagar, Bandipora, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and other areas on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership against the killing of youth and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader, Mir Hafeezullah, by Indian troops.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders and activists including Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Bilal Sidiqui, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, Khawaja Firdous, Shakeel Ahmad Butt, Abdur Rashid Lone, Showkat Ahmad, Arshad Ahmad, Ashiq Hussain and other hundreds of workers and youth held the protest demonstrations at Hyderpora and Rambheelgad.

Addressing people on the occasion, the leaders said Indian democracy stands completely exposed here in Kashmir. They said Indian bullets tear apart every Kashmiri irrespective of age, sex or status.

The leaders said that Indian military might and its lusty henchmen have miserably failed to contain the pro-freedom sentiment and people’s commitment, and that is why they have stooped so low to act upon the kill list prepared 2 years ago so that sincere and dedicated leaders, workers and sympathizers are gunned in cold-blood in broad-day-light and deceitfully escaping the blame.

The JKLF leaders and activists including Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Shiekh Abdul Rashid, Muhammad Sideeq Shah, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri, Asharf Bin Salam, Professor Javed, Ghulam Muhammad Dar, Muhammad Hanif along with other people staged a peaceful protest against the killing of Mir Hafizullah and other Kashmiris by Indian occupational troops throughout the Kashmir valley.

Holding placards and raising slogans against the ongoing killing spree, the participants of the protest staged a peaceful sit-in which was addressed by various JKLF leaders.

A large number of leaders and activists of the forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee and people belonging to all walks of life held a peaceful demonstration outside Jamia Masjid in Srinagar soon after the Friday congregation prayers against the recent civilian killings and CASOs launched by the troops across the territory.

