Sehrai hails adoption of Pak-sponsored resolution in UNGA

Srinagar, November 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has welcomed the adoption of the Pakistan-sponsored draft resolution on right to self-determination by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “We hail Pakistan ambassador to United Nations Maleeha Lodhi and Pakistan’s efforts to introduce its (Pakistan’s) resolution on the right to self-determination which was adopted unanimously in the UN with a record number of 83 countries supporting it.” He said the adoption of the resolution reaffirms that the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine is the fact to be respected and not removed or ignored. He thanked the co-sponsors and UN for showing their firm and unwavering commitment to the right to self-determination for all oppressed nations and suffering people of Kashmir and Palestine.

TeH Chairman said, the resolution reaffirms the continued relevance of the right to self-determination and sends a strong message of support to the people of Kashmir and Palestine who still find themselves subjugated and oppressed. He said, the resolution serves to focus the world attention on the struggle by people in Kashmir and Palestine for their inalienable right to self-determination. “The UN Security Council has a moral and political obligation to the people of Kashmir as the promise made to us by the same institution to hold a plebiscite in Kashmir which has so far not been fulfilled. As a result, the humanity is suffering immensely for the last seven decades,” he added.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai also expressed his gratitude to Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr Yousef Ahmed Al-Othaimeen for organizing a seminar and photo exhibition on Kashmir and reiterating OIC’s full support to the people of Kashmir in their struggle for right to self-determination.

He regretted the lack of sustained attention on Kashmir by the international community. He said that the Kashmir issue had multiplied human tragedies and it was because of this lingering dispute that millions of people were facing immense hardships as over 5 lac killed, over 10 thousand disappeared, properties destroyed worth of millions and a state of uncertainty and instability was looming over the whole south Asian region.

