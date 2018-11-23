Tehreek-e-Wahdat leader Maqbool Magami arrested in IOK

Srinagar, November 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested the leader of Tehreek-e-Wahdate-e-Islami, Muhammad Maqbool Magami in Badgam, today.

Muhammad Maqbool Magami was detained at Magam Police Station after he was summoned there early morning today.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, Tehreek-e-Wahdat spokesman said that Maqbool Magami had not committed any unlawful act and that his only crime was his association with the political resistance movement. The spokesman said that Magami was suffering from many ailments and demanded his immediate release. He said that such acts would not deter the Kashmiris from pursuing their legitimate cause.

The spokesman while paying rich tributes to the six youth martyred by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Sekipora in Bijbehara area of Islamabad district, today, said that India cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom struggle through its military might. He said the youth were sacrificing their precious lives for a great cause and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

