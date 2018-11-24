European parliament to hold hearing on HR abuses in Iok

Islamabad, November 24 (KMS): European Parliament will hold a hearing on human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir in January next year.

This was announced by Labour Party parliamentarian, Wajid Khan.

“After months of campaigning, I have secured a historic hearing on the human rights abuses in Kashmir in the European Parliament on 23 January 2019. For too long the world has turned a blind eye (to Kashmir),” Wajid Khan said on Twitter.

Wajid Khan is a British Labour Party politician. Since 29th June 2017, he is a Member of the European Parliament for the North West England European constituency.

