Girl, youth injured in troops’ firing succumb in IOK

Shutdown in many areas against killings, polls drama

Srinagar, November 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two persons including a teenage girl who were injured in the firing of Indian troops in Kulgam and Badgam districts succumbed to their injuries, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the 14-year-old girl, Muskan Jan, was critically injured when the troops resorted to indiscriminate firing after an attack by unknown gunmen at an army camp in Khudwani on Thursday. She succumbed to her injuries at SMHS hospital in Srinagar, today. A youth shot at by the troops near an army camp in Chattergam area of Badgam last evening breathed his last at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar, today. Thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of Muskan in her native area amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Complete shutdown was observed in Islamabad, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts, today, to mourn the killings of six youth by Indian troops in Bijbehara, yesterday. After several rounds of funeral prayers, one of the martyred youth, Firdous Ahmad Mir, was laid to rest in his native Machpuna area in Pulwama district, today.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their statements paid glowing tributes to the youth martyred in Bijbehara, yesterday. They said that the brutality of India had crossed all the limits in occupied Kashmir, pushing the youth to the wall and then legalising their killings. The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a tweet appealed to the international community to help stop the massacre of Kashmiris. Delegations of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League visited the residences of the martyred youth and expressed solidarity with their families.

Meanwhile, complete strike was also observed in the poll-bound areas of the Kashmir valley on the occasion of the third phase of Panchayat elections, today. Call for the shutdown was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership.

The teams of High Court Bar Association and Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry in their meetings with the visiting Norwegian and Belgium delegation led by former Prime Minister of Norway, Kjell Magne Bondevik, apprised the delegates about the gross human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the territory.

Bullet-riddled dead body of a former special police officer was recovered in Nikloora area of Pulwama district. He was abducted by unidentified persons from his native Reben village in Shopian district, yesterday.

On the other hand, European Parliament will hold a hearing on human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir on 23rd January, 2019. This was announced by Member of the European Parliament, Wajid Khan, on twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...