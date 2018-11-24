Glowing tributes paid to youth martyred in Bijbehara

Srinagar, November 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to the six youth martyred by Indian troops in Bijbehara area of Islamabad district, yesterday.

The troops killed the youth Azad Ahmed Malik, Basit Ishtiyaq Mir, Anees Shafi Butt, Atif Hassan Najar, Shahid Bashir and Firdous Ahmad Mir during a cordon and search operation.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement issued in Srinagar paying rich tributes to the martyrs said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri youth had put a huge responsibility on Hurriyat leadership and people to carry forward their mission till it reached its logical conclusion.

Senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in a statement in Srinagar said, “The supreme sacrifices of our sons are the biggest human investment. The priceless sacrifices of Kashmiri youth will always be safeguarded.”

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Muhammad Shafi Lone, Democratic Freedom Party, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in their statements said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

Meanwhile, delegations of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League visited the residences of the martyred youth and expressed solidarity with their families.

