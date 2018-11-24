HCBA, KCCI teams apprise former norwegian PM of IOK situation

Srinagar, November 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association and Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry held meetings with the visiting Norwegian and Belgium delegation led by former Prime Minister of Norway, Kjell Magne Bondevik, apprised the delegates about the grim situation of human rights in the territory.

A team of High Court Bar Association headed by its President Advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom and comprising Aijaz Bedar, Muhammad Ashraf Butt, Aadil Asimi, Mufti Meraj-ud-din, Altaf Haqani, Arshad Andrabi and Bashir Sidiq met in Srinagar with the Norwegian and Belgian delegation headed by Kjell Magne Bondevik and including Ewald Poeran, Managing Director, World Forum for Ethics in Business, Belgium, and Inge Andersen, a Senior Consultant, the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences.

The HCBA team discussed with the visiting delegation the long-pending Kashmir dispute and the worst kind of human rights violations being committed by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. The delegation members were told that Indian forces have been killing, blinding and maiming Kashmiris since 1947 in general and since 1990 in particular, without impunity given to them under black law, Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. The delegation members were also informed that the occupation authorities were arresting people under black law, Public Safety Act, and lodging them in Indian jails far away from their homes.

A team of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its President, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmed, also held a meeting with Kjell Magne Bondevik and Ewald Poeran in Srinagar and apprised them of the atrocities being committed by Indian troops on the people of occupied Kashmir. The KCCI team on the occasion said that settlement of Kashmir dispute though talks was essential for ensuring durable peace in South Asia.

Like this: Like Loading...