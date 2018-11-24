India pushing Kashmiri youth to wall: Gilani

Srinagar, November 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that Kashmir youth are fully conscious of the hazards and ill effects of slavery and are at the forefront of the struggle to liberate their homeland from Indian illegal occupation.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to six youth who were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Bijbehara area of Islamabad district, yesterday. He said, the brutality of India has crossed all the limits in occupied Kashmir, pushing the Kashmiri youth to the wall and then legalising their killings.

“For the last 71 years, we have seen only the brutal face of India, lived a life of uncertainty, chaos and harassment, have only shouldered the coffins of our dear ones, suffered only death and destruction all around. This gloomy situation has forced our highly qualified and professionals to fight back and pay the oppressor in the same coin. They prefer rendering their lives than living a life of slavery,” he added.

The APHC Chairman maintained that the commitment and unparalleled sacrifices of the youth put a huge obligation and responsibility on not only the leaders but the common people as well to safeguard their mission.

Referring to the ongoing drama of Panchayat elections being enacted by India in the occupied territory, he said, “Election drama and its multi-faced actors pretend to be our saviours to fetch votes in the name of basic necessities, but in reality they are the people who strengthen the unholy bond of slavery, so all the Kashmiris should desist from (rendering) any support to them.”

He appealed to the youth to strictly follow the glorious path of Qur’an and Sunnah, have unity and discipline, not fall prey to sectarian conflicts and honestly and sincerely contribute to the ongoing movement in whatever way they can.

