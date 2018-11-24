India victimizing Kashmiris for demanding birth right: Sehrai

Srinagar, November 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has said that India is victimizing the Kashmiri people for demanding their inalienable right to self-determination.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said that south Kashmir had been subjected to ruthless Indian military offensive and the cost had been devastating in terms of innocent human casualties as well as infrastructure.

He paid tributes to the six youth martyred by Indian troops in Bijbehara area of Islamabad district, yesterday, and prayed for forbearance to the grieved families. “The supreme sacrifices of our sons are the biggest human investment. The priceless sacrifices of Kashmiri youth will always be safeguarded,” he said.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said the way the Kashmiri people have remained firm and steadfast in their just struggle for right to self-determination despite facing colossal persecution and atrocities of all sorts at the hands of Indian troops, is commendable.

He appealed to the international community to play its role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations pf the Kashmiri people.

