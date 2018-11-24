JRL calls for candlelight protest on Sunday evening against ‘killing spree’ in IOK

Srinagar, November 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik has appealed people to hold a candlelight vigil and torch processions tomorrow evening against the ongoing killing spree in Kashmir.



In a statement issued in Srinagar, the leaders strongly condemned the killing of a youth in Budgam and a girl in Kulgam by Indian forces.

“It clearly reflects that New Delhi believes in a policy of military might to suppress Kashmiris and their aspirations,” JRL statement said.

