Malik deplores world’s silence over killing spree in IOK

Srinagar, November 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, has deplored the silence of the international community over the unabated killing spree unleashed by Indian troops in the territory.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Willful Indian killing machine has gone out of control in Kashmir but no one in the international community seems to bother or take a serious note of it.” He said that the brutal assassination of political leaders and activists like Mir Hafeezullah and unrelenting spree of killings of young Kashmiris across the valley amounted to annihilation of an entire generation.

“Indian forces have unleashed a rampage against Kashmiris as crackdowns, killings, beating, torturing and humiliating common people, incarcerating political activists, leaders and students and other oppressive measures have been expedited in recent months and all this is being done to suppress democratic voices of Kashmiris which is highly condemnable,” he said.

Yasin Malik also termed the recent shifting of Kashmiri prisoners to Indian jails as most autocratic and atrocious act and said, “Terrorizing, tormenting and torturing inmates and their families is illegal, obnoxious and most reprehensible act”.

