Pro-India parties only concerned about grabbing power: Mirwaiz

Srinagar, November 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, lashing out at the pro-India political parties has said that while Kashmir is facing ultimate repression, these parties displayed extreme opportunism by remaining busy in the number game recently to grab power.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a gathering in Srinagar while commenting on the recent political developments and the subsequent dissolution of the so-called Kashmir Assembly by Governor Satya Pal Malik said that pro-India parties – National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Congress and Peoples Conference – displayed extreme opportunism which was appalling, to say the least, as entire Kashmir is reeling under assault from all sides by the powers in control.”

He said that for these parties, it had always been solely about self-serving government formation and rule and hunger for chair seemed to be their only driving force. He said that greed for chair made these parties betray the trust people had placed in them in 1947 when they deceitfully joined hands with New Delhi by ignoring the wishes and universal principle of people’s will in deciding a nation’s fate. “And since then, they have not hesitated to support New Delhi in inflicting pain and sufferings on the people,” he deplored.

The Mirwaiz said what is more telling is that despite these pro-India parties constantly pleasing and swearing by New Delhi even at the cost of betraying the aspirations and sacrifices of their own people, they have not been able to even earn New Delhi’s trust.

