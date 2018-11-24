Shutdown in south Kashmir against killing of youth by troops

After multiple rounds of funeral prayers firdous laid to rest

Srinagar, November 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in south Kashmir districts, today, to mourn the killings of six youth by Indian troops in Bijbehara, yesterday.

The youth Azad Ahmed Malik, Basit Ishtiyaq Mir, Anees Shafi Butt, Atif Hassan Najar, Shahid Bashir and Firdous Ahmad Mir were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation.

Complete shutdown is being observed in Islamabad, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts. All shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic was off the road.

Meanwhile, after several rounds of funeral prayers, one of the martyred youth, Firdous Ahmad Mir, was laid to rest in his native Machpuna area in Pulwama district, today. Since yesterday, thousands of mourners from dozens of villages of south Kashmir reached Machpuna to participate in his funeral prayers. After multiple rounds of funeral prayers, Firdous was laid to rest, amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

