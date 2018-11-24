Strike observed in poll-bound areas on JRL call

Srinagar, November 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in the poll-bound areas of the Kashmir valley on the occasion of the third phase of Panchayat elections, today.

Call for the shutdown was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to register protest against the holding of polls drama by the Indian authorities. All shops and other business establishments remained closed in the poll-bound areas of the Valley while public transport was off the road.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities suspended mobile internet services in poll-bound areas of the valley.

