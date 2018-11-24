Teenage girl injured in Indian troops’ firing in Kulgam succumbs

Srinagar, November 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a teenage girl injured in the firing of Indian troops in Khudwani area of Kulgam district on Thursday succumbed to her injuries, today.

The 14-year-old girl, Muskan Jan, was critically injured when the troops resorted to indiscriminate firing after an attack by unknown gunmen at an army camp stationed in Kashmir Agriculture University campus in Khudwani on Thursday morning. She was shifted to a sub-district hospital in Qaimoh where from she was referred to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for specialized treatment.

Muskan Jan as per the doctors who operated her at the SMHS hospital slipped into coma. However, she succumbed to her injuries, today.

Meanwhile, a youth shot at near an Indian Army camp in Chattergam area of Budgam district last evening succumbed to injuries at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar, today. The youth identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Ganai was soon rushed to a local hospital where doctors referred him to Soura hospital in Srinagar for advanced treatment, however, he succumbed to his injuries today.

While locals said that the youth was shot by the Indian soldiers, army refuted by saying that he was fired upon by unknown gunmen 500-600 metres away from the camp.

On the other hand, bullet-riddled dead body of abducted former Special Police Officer was recovered from an orchard in Pulwama district. He abducted from his native Reben area of Shopian district by unknown persons.

