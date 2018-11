Srinagar, November 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the activists of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, today, held a candle light protest against the killing spree by Indian troops.

The protesters assembled at Lal Chowk and staged a strong protest.

APHC leaders and activists held similar candle light protests at Jamaia Masjid Srinagar. They raised anti-India and pro-fredom slogans.

