Many injured as troops use brute force on protesters in Shopian

Srinagar, November 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, following the killing of six youth by Indian troops in Shopian district, today, intense clashes broke out in the south Kashmir’s district leaving many injured.

The youth took to streets in Batagund near the site of an ongoing cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group and raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

Three critically injured including a five-year-old female baby, were rushed to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

Earlier, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism had martyred six Kashmiri youth in the district. The youth were killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Batagund in Kapran area of the district. A house was also destroyed in the firing by the troops.

Like this: Like Loading...