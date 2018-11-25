India has no compunction in allowing inhumanity in IOK: JRL

Srinagar, November 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has strongly condemned the civilian killings and the use of brute force against Kashmiris by the Indian forces in the territory.

The leadership in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said the gruesome killing of civilians like Ishfaq Ahmad, a carpenter by profession from Badgam, and a girl, Muskan Jan, from Kulgam has deeply grieved everyone in Kashmir.

The JRL said it was extremely sad that New Delhi “has no compunction in allowing such inhumanity to continue by giving unbridled powers to its forces to kill innocent people day in and out”.

The Leadership said: “With these killings, this year alone more than 400 Kashmiris have been killed. It clearly reflects that New Delhi believes in a policy of military might to suppress Kashmiris and their aspirations”.

The statement urged the world community to break its silence in the face of such oppression and urge government of India to stop unabated killings and put a halt to its military approach.”

The JRL appealed to people to hold a candle light vigil and torch processions on Sunday evening against the ongoing killing spree in occupied Kashmir.

The JRL said the policy of targeting pro-freedom leadership by the state “continues” which is being reflected by the killing of TeH leader, Mir Hafizullah.

The leadership said the incarcerated leaders and activists including Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori, Mushtaqul Islam, Feroz Ahmad Khan, Basharat Ahmad Mir, Lateeful Islam, Imtiyaz Ahmed Mir, Farooq Ahmed Butt, Bashir Ahmed Quresehi, Bashir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Khursheed Ahmed Parray, Firdious Ahmed Parray, Shakeel Ahmed Thokar and dozens of others have been shifted to Haryana prison in blatant violation of India’s own Supreme Court ruling.

The JRL expressed serious concern over the mounting pressure on the Muslim community in Kishtwar. While demanding the immediate release of two women arrested in Kishtwar, the statement said the way Muslims of Kithwar belt are being harassed, is no way to catch the culprits.

