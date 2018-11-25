Indian authorities curbing press freedom in IOK: Yousuf Jameel

Srinagar, November 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, veteran Kashmiri journalist, Yousuf Jameel, has said that Jammu and Kashmir is one of the most challenging places for journalists to report from as the authorities are using different tactics to curb press freedom.

Speaking at an event at Kashmir Press Club, Srinagar, about “Reporting in Kashmir: Challenges and Dealing with Harassment”, the senior journalist while sharing tidbits about his journalistic work in the Valley for more than three decades, said during any turmoil in Kashmir, the internet is suspended; journalists are harassed while covering assignments; the authorities do not issue curfew passes and even newspapers are pressurized.

He advised young journalists to take precautions while reporting. “Don’t instantly rush to spot where an attack occurs,” he said, “Young reporters should take precautions before going there. “But that doesn’t mean I am asking you not to visit spots. You need to plan from where you can reach the site,” he added.

On the occasion, Advocate Syed Faisal Qadri, said, ‘Reporting annoys people in power and as a result journalists are being slapped with sedition cases.” But he clarified writing or saying anything doesn’t amount to sedition. “Saying zindabad and murdabad is not anti-national or seditious,” Qadri said.

Kashmir Press Club President, Shujaul Haq said, “…the journalists‘ rights to expression and access to information are changing. Incidents of physical harm, abuse, threat and even financial injury are also increasing.” According to him, Kashmir being a conflict zone is no stranger to this phenomenon. “The only difference is that we tend to normalise this at times. We forget to create a discourse. That is what is required”, Shuja said.

“Journalists in the valley have been facing tough times in covering daily events. While many journalists have been killed during the decades old conflict several cases where journalists have been thrashed, beaten up, abused and harassed have been reported over the period of time,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...