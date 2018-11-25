Indian troops martyr six more Kashmiris in Shopian

Srinagar, November 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred six more Kashmiris in Shopian district, today.

The youth were killed by Indian troops of 34-Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group during so-called cordon and search operation at Batagund in Kapran area of the district. A house was also destroyed in the firing by the troops.

A senior Police official talking to media men claimed that six militants have been killed while four bodies were recovered, earlier and two more were found from debris of the destroyed house.

However, the officer said that the identity of the youth is yet to be ascertained while the operation is going on.

The authorities also suspended internet servicesin Shopian and other areas of the south Kashmir. KMS

