JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow against killings

Srinagar, November 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for shutdown, tomorrow, against the killing of seventeen Kashmiris by brutal Indian forces in the past three days.

The leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a joint statement issued in Srinagar, today, called for complete shutdown, tomorrow, to strongly protest and denounce the killing of 17 Kashmiris by Indian troops in the last three days.

The call for the strike was issued following the killings of seven youth by the Indian forces during a cordon and search operation and firing on protesters in Shopian, today.

Like this: Like Loading...