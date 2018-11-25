KU students hold funeral in absentia for martyrs

Srinagar, November 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the hostel boarders of Sheikhul Alam Boys hostel at the Zakura campus of Kashmir University (KU) on Sunday offered funeral prayers in absentia for the youth killed by Indian troops at Batagund in Shopian district, today.

Scores of the students of Kashmir University assembled in the campus and raised pro-freedom slogans and offered the prayers in absentia for the martyrs.

Seven youth were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon a search operation in Batagund area of Kapran in Shopian.

