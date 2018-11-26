Candlelight processions held in various parts of Srinagar

Srinagar, November 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and activists staged candle light processions in various parts of Srinagar, last night, against the killing spree unleashed by Indian forces in the territory.

Call for protests was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Leaders and activists of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) along with people from all walks of life staged protest rallies at Koker Bazar and Maisuma Lal Chowk in Srinagar. JKLF leaders Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Mushtaq Ajmal, Javed Zargar, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri, Ashraf Bin Salam, Professor Javed, Ghulam Muhammad Dar, Bashir Ahmad Rather (Boya), Gulzar Pahalwan ,Muhammad Aslam ,Muhammad Jamal along with social activists Deen Muhammad Matoo and Muhammad Amin Magloo and others along with people gathered at Koker-bazar Chowk and Maisuma chowk after Maghrib prayers and held candle light protest demonstrations. Raising slogans against Indian state terrorism and criminal silence of international community, JKLF leaders and activists paid homage to martyred Kashmiris.

Hundreds of Awami Action Committee members along with Hurriyat leaders and activists assembled outside historic Jamia Masjid and held candle light protests at Jama Masjid Srinagar. The protest was led by Hurriyat leader and AAC Youth President Sufi Mushtaq Ahmad. The participants were holding placards urging the international community to break silence over the atrocities being committed by Indian forces on the people of Kashmir.

Tehreek-e-Mazahamat and Islamic Political Party jointly organized candle light protest at Soura in Srinagar. It was led by Riyaz Ahmad of Tehreek-e-Mazahamat and Showkat Ahmad of Islamic Political Party and besides others it was attended by Aijaz Rasool, Gulzar Ahmad, Abdul Rashid, Muzafar Ahmad Butt, Mudasir Ahmad and Sajad Ahmad lone. The protesters holding the banner castigated killing of civilians regardless of age and gender and appealed the world to stop this cycle of death and destruction unleashed by Indian forces in the nook and corner of the occupied territory. The protest was symbolic and silent as announced by JRL.

Democratic Political Movement led by Shakeel Ahmad Butt also held a candle light protest in downtown Srinagar against the killings.

