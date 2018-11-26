3 children among 50 injured in troops’ firing in IOK

Indian police arrest 30 youth, 6 students

Srinagar, November 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, over fifty people including three small children were injured in firing of bullets and pellets by Indian troops on civilians in Shopian and Kulgam districts.

An 18-month-old child was among more than 50 people injured in firing of pellets and bullets by Indian forces on mourners in Batagund and several parts of Shopian and Kulgam districts, yesterday.

Health officials of Shopian and Kulgam said that they received 51 people injured by pellets and bullets in the two districts. Medical superintendent of Kulgam District Hospital, Ghulam Muhammad Butt said that they received 15 injured, six with bullet and nine with pellet wounds. Another two-year-old child baby, Hiba Nisar, had a pellet injury in one eye,” Butt said. One teenager, Nouman Ashraf Butt, was brought dead to the hospital.

Medical superintendent of Shopian district hospital, Zahoor Ahmad said that 36 persons came to the hospital with bullet and pellet injuries.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested at least thirty youth including Nawaz Ahanger, Amir Sofi, Akash Wani, Umar Nisar, Owais Sofi during raids in Achabal, Hardpora, Breenti, Badoora and Trahpu areas of Islamabad district.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested six Kashmiri students from a train in Pathankot in Punjab, India on Sunday night. All were detained from a Pooja Express train after police search. “The train was Delhi bound from Jammu and was stopped by the Indian police,” media reports said.

