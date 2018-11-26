India all set to turn Pakistan into water-starved country

New Delhi, November 26 (KMS): In order to turn Pakistan into a water-starved country, India has decided to fast-track three projects, including the construction of two dams, to deprive Pakistan of its water share.

The three projects include the Shahpur Kandi dam project, a second Sutlej-Beas link in Punjab and the Ujh Dam project in Kashmir. “These three projects were stuck in red tape and inter-state disputes. But it has been decided to expedite the execution of these projects,” an Indian official told media.

Under the Indus Waters Treaty, waters flowing in three of Indus tributaries—the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi—have been allotted to India; while the Chenab, Jhelum and Indus waters have been allotted to Pakistan.

The Ujh dam is a proposed hydroelectricity and irrigation multipurpose project in the Kathua district of Jammu over the Ravi river with a capacity to generate 196 MW of electricity. The authorities in Kashmir have forwarded the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to New Delhi for its appraisal, which is expected to be approved by the Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Water Resources for clearance.

India is pursuing the stated policy of using construction of dams on Pakistani waters as a tactic to put pressure on Islamabad to back out of its stand on Kashmir and submit to New Delhi’s supremacy. India has also asked the Punjab government to prepare a feasibility report of the second Ravi-Beas link that is expected to further help in preventing flow of water into Pakistan.

