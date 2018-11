New Delhi, November 26 (KMS): The Supreme Court of India has refused to hear fresh petition challenging Article 370 that gives special status to the Jammu and Kashmir asking the petitioner to file impleadment application (IA) in the case.



The 370 Article that provides special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir was challenged by the Delhi-based NGO of RSS, ‘We the Citizens’, and a few other groups.

Like this: Like Loading...