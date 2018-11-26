JRL urges people to observe shutdown in poll-bound areas

Srinagar, November 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has urged people to observe a complete shutdown in the areas going to Panchayat polls, tomorrow.
The JRL comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar have asked people to observe a complete protest shutdown in Mawer, Qalamabad, Bandipora, Bijhama, Wailoo, Singhpora, Beerwah, Waterhail Pulwama, Aripal, Shopian, Kund, Achabal, Qazigund, Veisu, Shangus and Chittergul areas going to polls in the 4th phase of sham panchayat elections.
Srinagar, November 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has urged people to observe a complete shutdown in the areas going to Panchayat polls, tomorrow.