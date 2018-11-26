JRL urges people to observe shutdown in poll-bound areas

Radio Sada e Hurriyat HR Violations (From Jan 1989 till Oct 31, 2018) Total Killings * 95,186 Custodial Killings 7,120 Civilian arrested 145,173 Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 109,157 Women Widowed 22,890 Children Orphaned 107,740 Women gang-raped / Molested 11,107 From July 8, 2016) (Oct 2018) Total Killings * 39 Custodial Killings 5 Tortured/Injured 379 Civilian arrested 216 Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 84 Women Widowed 3 Children Orphaned 5 Women gang-raped / Molested 11 From July 8, 2016) Casualties during ongoing uprising (From July 8, 2016) Total Killings * 755 Custodial Killings 57 Tortured/Injured 25265 Arrested 9905 Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 3002 Women Widowed 71 Children Orphaned 166 Women gang-raped / Molested 903 From July 8, 2016) Injured 24,432 Inured by pellets 8424 Youth lost total eye-sight 128 Youth lost one eye sight 207 Youth at the verge of losing eye-sight 1020 Youth whose vision damaged partially 1869 Women molested 778 Houses/shops/structures damaged 65880 Schools arsoned 53 People arrested(general) 19230 People detained under PSA 827 *Including 184 killed in peaceful protests, funerals| Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service Archive: Current Month November 2018 M T W T F S S « Oct 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 Archives Select Month March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 July 2010

Pic of the Day Nineteen-month-old Hiba Jan, who was hit with a pellet in her right eye fired by Indian forces, screamed continuously in her mother's lap at the ophthalmology ward of SMHS hospital in Srinagar.