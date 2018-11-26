Killing youth during search operations sad, painful: Mirwaiz

Srinagar, November 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has urged people to forge greater unity to counter New Delhi’s aggression.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a seerat conference organised by the Awami Action Committee at Mirwaiz Manzil in Srinagar said the killing of youth during siege and search operations is extremely sad and painful.

He said that the ultimate harassment of youth and their families had pushed Kashmiri youth to the wall. He said, “Many of the youth killed are those who were either persecuted or haunted by the police and other forces, or their family members were killed and harassed.

He said in the last three days alone, more than 18 youth have been killed in Kashmir while scores of civilians were injured with bullets, pellets and teargas shells. He said the military repression” is no solution to the Kashmir dispute.

Mirwaiz said more repression New Delhi resorts in Kashmir, the more hatred it will trigger in the hearts and minds of the people against the government of India. He said in the past resistance leaders used to address gatherings and participate in debates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities of India, but now the situation is such that organisers of such events never invite Hurriyat leaders fearing reprisals from the RSS-backed BJP regime”.

He also lashed out at Indian electronic media for launching a venomous propaganda against Kashmir. “These channels promote confusion about Kashmir and leave no stone unturned to change the discourse. These channels promote hatred.”

Paying rich tributes to martyrs who laid down their lives at Shopian, Bijbihara and Pampora during last three days, they said Kashmir has been turned into a slaughter house where Indian forces are free to kill, maim, torture and harass common people.

