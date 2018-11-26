Sehrai, others pay tributes to martyred youth in IOK

Srinagar, November 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organisations have paid rich tributes to Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian forces during siege and search operation at Batgund in Shopian on Sunday.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said atrocities cannot suppress the political struggle of Kashmirs. He said the blood of these youth will not be allowed to go waste and the people of Kashmir will never forget the sacrifices rendered by these youth. “They are our heroes and their sacrifices are part of our history,” he added.

He said this is an unprecedented expression of state violence unleashed on Kashmiris and the resistance against India’s rule over Kashmir is neither new nor surprising.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai also strongly condemned targeting 20-month-old girl, Hiba Nisar, by Indian troops in Shopian. He said Kashmiri children have suffered excessively as a result of the Indian occupation. Anyone who truly cares about children in Kashmir particularly UNICEF should insist that India immediately stop using children as cannon fodder in Kashmir.

Paying glorious tributes to the slain Khrew Martyr who achieved his martyrdom yesterday, Chairman Sehrai sahib said, the sacrifices can’t be forgotten and the mission of martyr’s would be taken to its logical conclusion.

Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement in Srinagar paid tributes to the martyrs and said that their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

The spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in a statement in Srinagar expressed deep shock and grief over the killings and said, “Kashmiris are being wiped out by the forces and youth are being massacred in the garb of cordon and search operations.

Denouncing the fresh killing spree by Indian forces, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said showering bullets and pellets on unarmed civilians is a shameful act and cannot be defended by any means. He paid glowing tributes to the martyrs and expressed solidarity with their families.

Chief patron of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo and general secretary, Wajahat Qureshi in a joint statement paid rich tributes to martyred youth. “We are duty-bound to carry their mission till its logical end,” they vowed.

The Chairman of Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement said, “Delhi has virtually converted Kashmir into a slaughter house where innocent Kashmiri people are being killed.”

The Ummat-e-Islami leader, Gulzar Madni addressing mourners at the house of martyr, Basit Ahmed Mir in Pushwara, termed the ongoing bloodshed in Kashmir as genocide of Kashmiris. High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir also denounced the killings.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in his statement issued in Srinagar, paying tributes to the martyrs, said that their sacrifices would definitely bring positives results.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, Peoples Political Front, Muslim Khawateen Markaz, Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Tehreek-e-Khawateen Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Mahaz-e-Azadi and Young Men’s League in their separate statements in Srinagar paid tributes to the martyrs.

