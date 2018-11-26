Shutdown being observed in IOK against surge in killings

Srinagar, November 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed across the territory, today, against the killing of 18 Kashmiris by Indian brute forces during the past three days.

Call for the strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik and was supported by all Hurriyat leaders and organizations including the High Court Bar Association of the territory. The call was issued following the killings of 18 youth by the Indian forces in the garb of cordon and search operations and firing on protesters in Shopian and Pulwama.

All shops, business establishments and educational institutions are closed while attendance in government and private institutions is very thin due to lack of traffic in all small and major towns and cities of the occupied territory.

The authorities have deployed forces in strength to prevent protest rallies. Train services in the valley have also been suspended.

JRL in its statement in Srinagar said that Indian occupational forces had crossed all limits of tyranny and were spilling the blood of innocent Kashmiries at will without any remorse.

While paying rich tributes to martyrs who laid down their lives in Shopian, Bijbihara and Pampora during the past three days, the leaders said that Kashmir had been turned into a slaughter house where Indian forces were free to kill, maim, torture, vandalise and harass common people with the sole purpose of strengthening New Delhi’s military occupation.

