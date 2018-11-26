Shutdown in IOK against surge in killings

Indian police arrest 30 Kashmiri youth

Srinagar, November 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed across the territory, today, against the brutal killing of 18 Kashmiris by Indian forces in the garb of cordon and search operations during the past three days.

Call for the strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik and was supported by all Hurriyat leaders and organizations including the High Court Bar Association. Call for the shutdown was issued after the killing of eight youth and injuries to as many as 70 including an eighteen-month old girl child, Hiba Nisar, in the firing of pellets and bullets by the Indian forces in Shopian and Pulwama districts, yesterday. Doctors who are treating Hiba Nisar at SMHS hospital in Srinagar described her as the youngest pellet victim.

All shops, other business establishments and government and private institutions were closed while traffic was off the road in all small and major towns and cities of the occupied territory. The troops were deployed in strength to prevent protest rallies. Train services remained suspended in the valley. The Joint Resistance Leadership in its statement said that Kashmir had been turned into a slaughter house where Indian forces were free to kill, maim and torture civilians and vandalize their property. The leadership urged the people to observe complete shutdown in all poll-bound areas during the sham panchayat elections, tomorrow.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Syed Agha Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian forces at Batgund in Shopian, the other day. Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir had been worse than Palestine where even breast-fed children were not spared.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing an event in Srinagar urged people to forge greater unity to counter India’s aggression in Kashmir. He lashed out at Indian TV channels for launching a venomous propaganda against Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested more than thirty youth during raids in Achabal, Hardpora, Breenti, Badoora and Trahpu areas of Islamabad district. Six Kashmiri students were also arrested from a train at Pathankot in Indian Punjab.

On the other hand, the participants of a conference on Kashmiri women in Britain appealed to the international community to endorse the fact-finding mission as suggested by the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner in its report on Kashmir. The event was organized by Kashmir Women Movement UK and EU at Lord Mayors Council House in Birmingham and was addressed by members of British and European Parliament, social activists and Kashmiri representatives.

