Women conference urges world to endorse fact finding mission

Brigham, November 26 (KMS): The participants of a women conference in the United Kingdom have said that Kashmiri women are suffering on daily basis and have sought support from all those people who believe in a peaceful world to help bring an end to the atrocities and human rights abuses committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

The demand was made at an event titled “Women in Crisis in Conflict Areas with Special Reference to Kashmir” on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The event was organised by Kashmir Women Movement UK and EU at Lord Mayors Council House in Birmingham.

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari was chief guest on occasion. The other participants of the panel included members of British and European Parliament, social activists and Kashmiri leaders: Shabana Mahmood, Julie Ward, Wajid Khan, Barrister Margaret Owen, Soraya Boyd, Zehra Zaidi, Barrister Abdul Majeed Taramboo, Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl and Shamim Shawl. Kashmir Tehreek Khawateen Chairperson, Anjum Zamrooda Habib, participated in the event over phone from Srinagar.

The panel issued a declaration saying that international women’s conference expresses its solidarity with all those women suffering in the ongoing conflicts in the world.

The participants welcomed the announcement of hearing in the European Parliament by the Human Rights Committee on 23 January 2019. “We laud the services of Wajid Khan MEP and the Kashmiri diaspora leadership for making it happened,” the declaration said.

It also hailed the UN Human Rights Commissioner’s report on Kashmir and appealed to the international community to endorse the fact finding mission as desired in the report of the High Commissioner.

“The conference calls for the implementation of the UN Resolutions and resumption of a tripartite dialogue among the stakeholders to create a congenial environment for determining the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to end all forms of human rights violations,” the declaration demanded.

