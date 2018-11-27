JRL holds demo in Srinagar against HR abuses by Indian troops

Srinagar, November 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and activists staged a protest demonstration at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, today, against the unabated human rights violations perpetrated by Indian troops in the territory.

The protest was organized under the auspices of the Joint Resistance Leadership. A large number of people including Hurriyat leaders and activists, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Hilal Ahmed War, Bilal Siddiqi, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Muhammad Yasin Attai,Khawaja Firdous, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Sheikh Abdul Rasheed, Muhammad Shafi Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed Sofi, Abdul Rasheed, Mohammad Maqbool Magami, Shakeel Ahmed Butt, Showkat Ahmed Khan, Sajjad Ahmed Lone, Farooq Ahmed Sodagar participated in the protest. The demonstrators raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Meanwhile, the employees of Public Health Engineering (PHE) department held a demonstration in Sumbal against the beating of two employees during duty hours in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district by the Indian Army. The employees held a sit-in outside the office of sub-divisional magistrate, Sumbal, demanding action against the troops involved in the incident.

The employees told media that Indian soldiers associated with 13 Rashtriya Rifles thrashed two of their colleagues who were working late last night in Hajin area during a search operation launched by the troops in Bandipora district.

