Continued police raids on Samad Inqilabi’s residence denounced

Srinagar, November 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi has expressed serious concern over the continued raids by Indian police on the residence of the party Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in Pattan area of Bandipora district.

A spokesman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the police were continuously conducting raids on the residence of Abdul Samad Inqilabi. He said that on the other night at 3:30 am, the DSP Sumbal telephoned Abdul Samad Inqilabi and asked him to appear before the Sumbal police station.

He said that the police raided the residence of Abdul Samad Inqilabi soon after he left for the police station and harassed the inmates. He said that the party Chairman had not returned home since then and his family had no clue about his whereabouts.

The spokesman strongly denounced the police action and demanded of the authorities to disclose the whereabouts of the party Chairman.

Like this: Like Loading...