Gilani, Sehrai & others pay tributes to Kulgam, Pulwama martyrs

Srinagar, November 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Syed Ali Gilani and Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai have paid glowing tributes to martyrs of Kulgam and Pulwama.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that bloodshed on such a large scale in occupied Kashmir should have acted as an eye opener for the world community and champions of democracy and human rights. He said the people of Kashmir stand by this movement as their life, honour, culture, religion and even the land is at stake.



He once again appealed for complete poll boycott of ongoing Panchayat elections and cautioned people that voting for anybody would amount to betrayal as these votes were used as affirmative verdict to hoodwink the international community.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in his statement expressed anguish over the prevailing grim situation in the territory criticizing the international community’s silence over human rights violations in the territory. While paying tributes to the martyrs of Kulgam and Pulwama, he said, “These youth spilled their precious blood for the great and sacred cause of Kashmir and the entire population of Kashmir is indebted to these martyrs for their ultimate sacrifice.”

It is, he said, the collective responsibility of the people of Kashmir and the leadership in particular to take the ongoing movement to its ultimate realization. He said, the unprecedented sacrifices of Kashmiri people for Kashmir cause would not go waste. He maintained that India could not silence the voices of Kashmiris through use of brute force.

The Jammu and Kashmir and Salvation Movement (JKSM) Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt in a statement also paid tributes to the martyrs.

