‘India carrying out selective, planned genocide in IOK’

Srinagar, November 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that India is carrying out selective and planned genocide across the territory.

The forum in a statement issued in Srinagar while paying tributes to the youth killed by Indian troops over the past few days in the territory termed the killings as a planned genocide aimed at selective killing of people especially the young lot which deserves highest form of condemnation.

“Kashmir especially youth are offering priceless sacrifices for the freedom struggle of Kashmir that has already thousands of sacrifices at its back and it is high time that the people of Kashmir show unity and steadfastness to take the present ongoing struggle to its logical conclusion,” the statement said.

The Mirwaiz-led forum denounced the use of brute force by Indian police and troops against peaceful protesters saying that the brute forces’ personnel even didn’t spare an eighteen-month-old, Hiba, and snatched her eyesight by showering pellets on her.

Like this: Like Loading...