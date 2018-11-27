Indian troops martyr four more youth in IOK

Thousands attend funeral of martyr in Tral

Srinagar, November 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam and Pulwama districts, today, raising the death toll to 21 since Friday.

During cordon and search operations, the troops killed three youth at Redwani in Kulgam and one in Tral area of Pulwama, today. An 80-year old woman died of suffocation during the teargas firing by Indian troops in Shopian. Earlier, an Indian soldier was killed and two others were injured in an attack in Kulgam. The killings triggered protests in Redwani and adjoining areas. Several people were injured when Indian forces fired pellets and teargas shells on the mourners. The authorities snapped the mobile internet services in the district while train service remained suspended. Meanwhile, spontaneous shutdown was observed in Bijbehara area of Islamabad district against the killings in Kulgam and Pulwama. The shopkeepers downed their shutters and the public transport went off the roads.

Meanwhile, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of a martyred youth, Shakir Hassan Dar in Tral, today. Shakir was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Reshipora area Pulwama district. The mourners raised pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans.

Hurriyat leaders and activists staged a protest demonstration at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, today, against the killings and unabated human rights violations by Indian forces in the territory. The protest was organized by the Joint Resistance Leadership. Those who attended the march included Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Hilal Ahmad War, Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui, Molvi Bashir Ahmad, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Javid Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Yasin Attaie,Khawaja Firdous, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Shiekh Abdul Rashid, Mohammad Shafi Khan, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi, Abdul Rashid, Muhammad Maqbool Magami, Shakeel Ahmad Butt, Showkat Ahmad Khan Sajjad, Ahmad Lone and Farooq Ahmad Sodagar.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement expressed anguish over the prevailing grim situation in Kashmir. The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar said that India was carrying out planned genocide of the Kashmiri people across the occupied territory.

The employees of Public Health Engineering department held a protest demonstration in Sumbal against the thrashing of two fellow employees by Indian troops in Bandipora.

Two Kashmiri human rights defenders, Syed Mujtaba Hussian and Mirza Jahanzeb Beig, approached the local Human Rights Commission as well as the UN rights bodies to take cognisance of the pellet injuries to an 18-month-old girl in Shopian. Hiba Nisar was hit in her right eye by a volley of pellets fired by Indian troops on her house at Kapran in the district on Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...