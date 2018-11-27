Local, UN rights bodies approached for justice to Hiba Nisar

Srinagar, November 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two human rights defenders have approached the local Human Rights Commission as well as the UN rights bodies to take cognisance of the firing of pellets by Indian troops on an 18-month-old girl in Shopian district on Sunday.

Hiba Nisar received pellet injuries in her right eye and doctors say she requires a surgery.

Human rights defenders – Syed Mujtaba Hussian and Mirza Jahanzeb Beig – in the petition before the human rights commission sought an action and an independent investigation against the troops involved in the firing of pellets. They also demanded a compensation of Rs1 million to the child victim on an immediate basis. “The authorities may be directed to bear all the medical expenses of the child victim,” the rights activists said in their petition.

They also wrote to other international child rights institutions, special rapporteurs to United Nations and Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to provide justice to the infant victim.

The petitioners said, “According to the report, eighteen-month-old Hiba Nisar was with her mother inside their house at Kapran in south Kashmir’s district when pellets hit the infant in her right eye. According to the victim’s mother, they were forced to leave the home due to suffocation caused by teargas shells fired by the forces’ personnel.”

“When she was at her doorstep, forces fired pellets on them. The mother covered Hiba’s face with her hand but couldn’t save her from pellets. She too received pellets on her left hand while making an unsuccessful attempt to protect her infant daughter,” the statement added.

The rights activists said the baby victim became “the youngest victim of [Indian] oppression”.

“Pellet guns are used nowhere on civilian population in the world except Kashmir where more than 50 girls have fallen to pellets since 2016,” they said.

