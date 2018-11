Srinagar, November 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an 80-year old woman died after she suffered a massive heart attack due to suffocation caused by the teargas shells fired by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Shopian district.

Raja Begum suffered massive heart attack due to suffocation when Indian troops fired teargas shells to disperse protesters at Batagund in Kapran area of the district on 25th November, the son of the victim told media men.

Like this: Like Loading...