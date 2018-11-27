Thousands attend funeral of martyr in Tral

Srinagar, November 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people assembled in Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, today, to take part in the last rites of a youth martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Reshipora area the district.

The mourners in thousands gathered in Rathsuna village of the district to participate in the funeral prayers of the martyred youth, Shakir Hassan Dar. The mourners raised pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans.

As per routine, the occupation authorities suspended the internet services in the area.

