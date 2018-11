Srinagar, November 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two Junior Commissioned officers (JCOs) of Indian army were wounded in a landmine blast in Poonch district, today.

The JCOs Dhareej Kumar and Rajendhar Singh of 5 Mahar Regiment sustained injuries when they stepped on a landmine during patrolling in Mankote area of the district. They were shifted to army hospital in Rajouri for treatment.

