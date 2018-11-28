Governor drops hint about possible transfer from IOK

Jammu, November 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, amid the controversies surrounding his comments about New Delhi’s intent to install Sajjad Lone on the seat of chief minister, Governor Satya Pal Malik has dropped a hint that he may face transfer from Kashmir.

The remarks came at a time when the occupied territory is going through a major political drama after the sudden dissolution of the so-called assembly by him a week ago.

During an event in winter capital Jammu, Satya Pal Malik talked about his possible transfer though saying he cannot lose his job. “As long as I’m here – it’s not in my hands – I don’t know when I will be transferred from here. I will not lose my job but the threat of transfer is there,” a TV channel quoted Satya Pal Malik as having said in his speech during a function in Jammu.

On Monday at an event at a university in Gwalior, India, the governor had said that had he listened to New Delhi then Sajjad Lone would have been chief minister of Kashmir.

“Had I looked towards Delhi, then I would have been forced to invite Sajjad Lone to form the government. Then I would have gone down in history as unscrupulous. But I ended the whole thing. Those who want to abuse me can do so, but I am convinced I did the right thing,” he had said.

