Indian troops martyr two more youth in IOK

Srinagar, November 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Budgam district, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Chattergam area of the district. The troops also destroyed a residential house in the area. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

A senior police official talking to media men claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in a clash with the troops. He said that three Indian army personnel were injured in the clash.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have suspended Internet service in the district.

