Indian troops martyr two more youth in IOK

JRL denounces unending cycle of killings

Srinagar, November 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Badgam district, today, raising the toll to 23 since Friday.

The youth were martyred when the troops blasted a residential house they were staying in during a cordon and search operation in Chattergam area of the district. The occupation authorities suspended Internet services in Badgam.

The killings triggered massive protests in the district. Youth came out of their houses in large number and hit the streets against the brutalities of the Indian forces’ personnel. The troops fired pellets and teargas shells on the protesting youth at Chattergam, leaving many of them injured. A youth, who suffered pellet injuries in the eye, was referred to SMHS hospital in Srinagar. Earlier, three Indian army personnel were injured in an attack in the same area.

Hundreds of students of Kashmir University held funeral prayers in absentia in Srinagar for the two martyred youth. The students marched in the campus area and raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Meanwhile, the Joint Resistance Leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the unending cycle of killings in the territory. It asked the authorities to explain what was the justification for victimizing the martyred 15-year-old Muskan and injuring by pellets 18-month-old, Hiba Nisar. The leadership asked whether the victims were carrying any gun or stone that Muskan was deprived of life while Hiba’s eyesight was snatched.

The JRL called for complete shutdown in poll-bound areas during the fifth phase of sham panchayat lections, tomorrow, and asked the people to completely boycott the polling process.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in a statement in Srinagar appealed to the international community and human rights organizations to play their role in the release of Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in Indian jails. The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League denounced the shifting of party leaders including Assadullah Parray from Baramulla to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu.

On the other hand, in the face of growing human rights violations at the hands of Indian forces in the occupied territory, the Chairman of Human Rights Commission of the territory, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki speaking at an event in Srinagar admitted that Kashmir is the worst in the context of human rights abuses as compared to the whole of India. In Kashmir, he added, no institution, be it the executive or the legislature or even his own Human Rights Commission, enjoys any credibility. KMS

