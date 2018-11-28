JKML denounces shifting of IOK detainees to jails in India

Srinagar, November 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League has strongly condemned the shifting of many Kashmiri political prisoners by the authorities from jails in Jammu to far-off jails in India.

The JKML spokesman, Sajjad Ayoubi, in a statement issued in Srinagar also denounced the shifting of party leaders Assadullah Parray, Abdul Qayoom Tantray and Abdul Majeed Butt from Baramulla to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu terming the move an attempt to prolong their illegal detention.

The spokesman expressed deep concern over the worsening health condition of prisoners, saying that they were being ill-treated and subjected to mental and physical torture in jails.

“Delhi has started shifting the Kashmiri prisoners from jails in Kashmir to different jails in India which is undoubtedly a cause of concern for hundreds of the relatives of the prisoners back at home,” he added.

Sajjad Ayoubi urged the international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the inhuman treatment meted out to the Kashmiri prisoners in jails and pressurize India for their release.

