JRL questions victimization of infant Hiba, teenage Muskan

Srinagar, November 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership while condemning the unending cycle of killing young and old with live ammunition by brutal Indian troops in the territory has asked whether 18-month-old Hiba was carrying any gun or stone that she was snatched of her eyesight by pellets.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar making mention of another martyred girl said, “Was 15-year-old Muskan a terrorist that her life was snatched by showering bullets? Delhi should remember that they cannot suppress Kashmiri by oppression.”

“Meadows and mountains, rivers and lakes of Kashmir have been turned red with the blood of innocent Kashmiris who are asking for their right to self-determination guaranteed to them by the United Nations and pledged by Indian leaders like Gandhi and Nehru,” the resistance leaders said.

They said Delhi’s mindset has gone berserk in Kashmir and it is slaughtering humans at will without any remorse or repentance. “Our young men and boys are falling to the Indian bullets and residential houses and properties to its explosives and chemicals,” they said. To justify their crimes against humanity, dubbing martyred Kashmiris terrorists is outrageous, they added.

“We want to ask a question to Indian rulers and Governor in Kashmir why was the eyesight of Hiba snatched by pellets. Was she a terrorist or stone thrower or even an agitator? We want to ask them about the crime of 15-year-old Muskaan Jan who was gunned down by Indian forces. Was she carrying a gun or a stone at the time she was showered with bullets?”

The leaders said that New Delhi and its authorities in occupied Kashmir had unleashed a reign of terror and massacre in a bid to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom struggle.

Like this: Like Loading...