KU students offer funeral prayers in absentia for martyred youth

Srinagar, November 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, scores of students of Kashmir University (KU) held funeral prayers in absentia in Srinagar for the two youth martyred by Indian troops at Chattergam in Budgam district, today.

The students also staged a protest demonstration against the killing of the youth by the troops during a cordon and search operation at Kuthipora in Chattergam area of the district, early today morning.

The students took out a march in the university campus and raised pro-freedom slogans. Later, they held funeral prayers in absentia for the martyred youth.

Like this: Like Loading...