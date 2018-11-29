Gilani, others pay tributes to Budgam martyed youth

Srinagar, November 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani and other Hurriyat leaders have paid glowing tributes to the youth martyred during a cordon and search operation in Chattergam area of Budgam district, yesterday.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “India’s insensitivity is the sole reason for the unabated bloodshed.” He said instead of taking measures to resolve the pending Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective, the authorities want to impose their own verdict through the barrel of gun.

He said, “It is our collective responsibility to take the ongoing movement to its logical and realistic conclusion.”

Senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar, paying rich tributes to the martyred youth said India cannot silence the voices of Kashmiris through bulldozing properties and carrying out killings. He said since 1947 assurances given to people of Kashmir have been consistently violated.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai also expressed concern over the plight of political prisoners in jails and demanded their immediate release. He appealed to the international community and world human rights bodies to take cognisance of the plight of Kashmiri prisoners and build pressure on the Indian government to stop Indian state terrorism in Kashmir.

Muhammad Yasin Atayee said that the people of Kashmri would never forget the supreme sacrifices offered by the Kashmiri youth.

The spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Muhammad Shafi Lone in their statements in Srinagar said, “Our brave hearts are sacrificing their precious lives for our future and their sacrifices will not go waste.”

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressing a party meeting in Islamabad town said that bloodshed on such a large scale in Kashmir should serve as as an eye opener for the world community.

Like this: Like Loading...